Lush Decor Insulated Grommet Solid Color 100% Polyester Blackout Room Darkening Window Curtain Panel, Sage, 108"L x 52"W, Set of 2

Upgrade your home decor to a classic style with these Lush Decor Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtain Panels. They completely block the sunlight and help filter outside noise. They will aid in helping to keep the room cool and comfortable while keeping your utility costs down. These insulated grommet curtains are available in your choice of color and are available in many different lengths. They're suitable for pairing with sheer curtains, which are sold separately, for added window coverage. These window curtain panels are machine washable inside a mesh laundry bag for easy care and maintenance. They're made from 100 percent polyester and feature triple fusion technology for optimal light and noise blocking ability. These Lush Decor curtains are ideal for placing in a living room, den or bedroom.