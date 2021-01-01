Someone you know could use a cooler bag that complements an active lifestyle. It's that person who might take the Activo Cooler Tote straight from the supermarket - where its large main compartment makes it a perfect grocery bag - to a work trip - where 5 additional pockets make it a travel bag with loads of extra storage. She's the weekend warrior who refuses to let the weekdays sap her love of picnics - which makes the Activo's water-resistant liner the ideal food carrier or picnic cooler for her days hanging out with you at the park. Who is this person, who could use the extra space that comes with the Activo's expandable drawstring top, and who needs a durable polyester cooler bag with comfortable carrying straps for her daily details? Has she ever made you clean your room? Picnic Time Insulated Bag Cooler in Black | 614-00-175-834-0