Instrument Condenser Microphone SM63L
High output, low impedance 80 to 20,000 Hz frequency response tailored for optimum speech intelligibility Low-frequency roll off and built-in shock mount for reduced pickup of handling noise and stand vibration Hum bucking coil for virtual immunity to strong electromagnetic hum fields Exceptionally rugged VERAFLEX grille that resists damage from drops up to 2 m Patented shock mount system minimizes handling noise Immune to rust, corrosion, and moisture Built-in pop filter that suppresses breath and wind noise Accessory windscreen supplied with SM63L and SM63LB for outdoor use under adverse wind conditions Sleek, handsome appearance looks good on stage, screen, and television