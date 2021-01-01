From raynor gaming
Instrument Condenser Microphone 12 Gooseneck MX412S
Advertisement
Attached XLR Preamp, Shock & Flange Mount, Snap-Fit Foam Windscreen Wide dynamic range and frequency response for accurate sound reproduction across the audio spectrum Interchangeable cartridges provide the right polar pattern for every application Balanced, transformerless output for increased immunity to electromagnetic hum and RF interference over long cable runs Shock mount provides over 20 dB isolation from surface vibration noise Locking flange mount for permanently securing microphone to lecterns, pulpits, or conference tables Snap-fit foam windscreen