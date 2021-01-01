From diversified woodcrafts
Instructor's Desk
The instructor's desk is constructed of solid oak, oak and hardwood veneers, this unit serves as a complete demonstration center offering a spacious work surface. The dovetailed drawers operated smoothly on epoxy coated steel glides with nylon bearings. The top is black phenolic resin. The unit includes one mixing faucet, double gas cock, GFI protected AC duplex receptacle, polypropylene trap, set of support rods and crossbar, and locks for the cupboard and all five drawers. Note, the mirror, mirror/markerboard will not fit on this unit. Top Type: Flat Top