Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Smokey Purple Renewed

Best Quality Guranteed. This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Takes 2 - AA Batteries New Macro Lens adapter for close-ups - 35cm to 50cm Automatic exposure measurement. The camera signals the recommended aperture setting with a flashing LED. This helps capture the perfect photo every time. High-Key mode - Take brighter pictures with a soft look - perfect for portraits.