Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera - Ice Blue, 2.7x4.7x4.6 (Instax Mini 9 - Ice Blue)
Takes 2 AA batteries; Picture size 62 x 46 millimeter; Viewfinder real image finder, 0.37x, with target spot New selfie mirror, shutter speed: 1 per 60 sec New macro lens adapter for close ups 35 centimeters to 50 centimeters Automatic exposure measurement; The camera signals the recommended aperture setting with a flashing LED; This helps capture the perfect photo every time Focusing: 0.6 meter