From neo marcus
Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Ice White
Best Quality Guranteed. Slim body size with transparent ring lens Automatic Exposure - The Mini 11 automatically selects the optimal shutter speed in any environment. Mini 11 captures bright backgrounds and bright subjects even in dark scenes. One-touch Selfie Mode the Mini 11 has a built-in macro mode and selfie mirror for the perfect selfie. You dont need a close-up lens attachment. Just pull out the lens barrel until the Selfie Mode mark appears! Customize your camera - Two shutter button accessories are included - Jewel button and a Glow button. 2 - AA Batteries