Express your stylish side or let your organized side have it all—either way, capture your best side in LG's side-by-side InstaView® refrigerator with craft ice™. The modern exterior includes flat doors, discreet pocket handles and a seamless, edge-to-edge InstaView® glass panel. Just knock twice, take a look and see the possibilities. An organizer’s dream, you can stock up for the week and store it all in easy sight and with easy access to all 27 cu. Ft. of space. Then, take your entertaining to the next level with LG's exclusive slow-melting craft ice™ for better-tasting drinks from cocktails to smoothies. LG InstaView 26.8-cu ft Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker (Printproof Stainless Steel) ENERGY STAR | LRSOS2706S