Instapen Pro Instant Read Meat Thermometer - Best Waterproof Thermometer with Talking Function, Backlight & Calibration. Digital Food Thermometer.

Best Quality Guranteed. ULTRA FAST - Takes a temperature in a little as 2-3 seconds, and is accurate to +/-1 degrees with a wide range of -58-572. No more waiting over a hot stove or grill for the temperature to settle! Take out the guesswork and eliminate overdone or undercooked food, and instead make perfectly cooked beef, chicken, pork, fish, lamb, or turkey, every time! Also works great with beverages, deep frying, making candy, and baking. WATERPROOF - IP65 rated waterproof, the thermometer can be washed under running water without fear! With a strong ABS plastic body, it can withstand accidental drops or other impact accidents. With a waterproof and strong break resistant body, the thermometer is highly durable and resilient. CONVENIENT & CLEAR - Get the temperature by voice or bright LCD screen instead of fumbling with your phone flash to get a read! This is a must have tool for any cooking situation, whether you are out for a night BBQ, in your