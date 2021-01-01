Instant Pot for Two Cookbook for Beginners: A Mother's Guide Sydney Foster Author

Instant Pot for Two Cookbook for BeginnersA Mother's GuideAre you looking for healthy meals for your child?Are you looking for a new variety of recipes that are easy to cook? Are you tired of slaving away in the kitchen but don't want fast food?Then Instant Pot for Two Cookbook for Beginners: A Mother's Guide by Sydney Foster, is for you! In this book, you'll find healthy meals as well as the comfort food you know and love. The best part they're made for the instant pot so there's no need to slave away in the kitchen any longer! Cooking fresh meals has just been made easy with the invention of the instant pot, so there's no reason to feed your child second best. In Instant Pot for Two Cookbook for Beginners: A Mother's Guide by Sydney Foster, you'll find everything from breakfast recipes, lunch, dinner, snacks, appetizers and even desserts. There's even a comfort food section for the food you know and love. All of these recipes are made for two, so you can have a fresh, new meal at any time of the day.Chicken & DatesServes: 2Time: 40 MinutesIngredients:4 Chicken Thighs, Skinless & BonelessSea Salt & Black Pepper to Taste1 Teaspoon Cumin½ Tablespoon Olive Oil1 Teaspoon Smoked Paprika1 Teaspoon Coriander1 Clove Garlic, Minced½ Yellow Onion, Chopped1 Carrot, Chopped14 Ounces Tomatoes, Chopped4 Medjol Dates, Chopped4 Tablespoons Chicken Stock½ Lemon, Cut into Wedges4 Tablespoon Green Olives, Pitted2 Tablespoon Pine NutsMint, Chopped for GarnishDirections:Mix your chicken thighs with your salt, pepper, oil, paprika, coriander and cumin.Press sauté on your instant pot, adding in your chicken. Brown for five minutes per side.Add in your onion, carrot, tomatoes, garlic, stock, olives, and dates. Stir well, and cook on high pressure for twenty minutes.Sprinkle with pine nuts and mints before serving.