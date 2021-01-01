The Soulfull Project Instant Oatmeal Multi-Serve Bag, 4 Grain Blend, 14.1 Ounce (Pack of 6), Non GMO, Vegan

Contains 6 - 14.1oz reclosable 10 serving 4 Grain Blend multi-serve bags For every serving purchased we donate a serving of our 4 Grain Blend to a food bank in the same region We’ve carefully blended whole grain rye, whole oats, barley and toasted red quinoa (no sugar added). Ready in minutes with either hot water or your favorite milk this takes your everyday oatmeal experience to a whole new level. Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Vegan, and Whole Grain Stamp Approved. Each serving is packed with 4 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber This product is nut free and has no artificial flavors or colors and made with no added sugar