From classic brands
Classic Brands Instant Foundation Low Profile 4-Inch Box-Spring Replacement, Twin
39" W x 75" L x 4" H EASY TO ASSEMBLE: Tools, hardware, and easy to follow instructions are included NEUTRAL POLY COVER: Covers frame tightly and attaches with Velcro to prevent slippage, neutral cover compliments any mattress NATURAL WOOD FOUNDATION: Strong pine wood structure supports up to 550 lbs. SOLID WOOD SLATS: 12 solid wood slats are spaced 3.4" apart and held neatly together with a strap LOW PROFILE DESIGN: Durable and noise free 4-inch foundation is ideal for higher profile mattresses COMPACT PACKAGING: Delivers directly to your door into one compact box, fits easily through tight hallways or narrow stairwells FOUNDATION ONLY: Mattress, frame, and headboard sold separately, bed frame is highly recommended WORRY FREE WARRANTY: 3 year limited warranty 5 STAR CUSTOMER SERVICE: Available 7 days a week