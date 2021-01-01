From picassotiles
Instant Camera Case Compatible with Instax Mini 11PU Leather Bag with Pocket and Adjustable Shoulder Strap Lilac Purple
Best Quality Guranteed. Suitable for Instax Mini 11 instant camera only. Note: Not include the camera. Functional and Durable -The mini 11 case is made of premium synthetic leather and features a soft microfibre interior that keeps mini 11 instant camera safe from scratches, dust and general wear and tear. Ease of use-flip cover design, the top part of this mini 11 case can be detachable. You do not have to take the camera out when taking pictures. There is also a pocket at the back of the case for your shots to be stored temporally. Convenient to carry- Comes with a removable and adjustable strap for easy carrying. Giftable- Looking cute and packaged in a gift box made it a great gift for someone needing a mini 11 camera case.