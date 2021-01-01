Handy Home Products Installed Meridian Deluxe 8 ft. x 12 ft. Wood Storage Shed with Upgrades and Black Onyx Shingles, Multi

The purchase price of the Meridian Deluxe 8 ft. x 12 ft. wood storage shed from Handy Home Products includes home delivery and installation. Plus, upgrades like a heavy-duty Pro-Struct floor system, 2 windows, driftwood shingles, roof felt, drip edge, and a workshop shelf package. The 48 in. double doors provide exceptional access. Full-length galvanized hinges prevent the doors from sagging. With 6 ft. 4 in. side walls and a 9 ft. 2 in. peak the Meridian provides 728 cu. ft. storage. The sturdy 2 ft. x 4 ft. wood construction withstands demanding wind and snow loads, unlike metal and resin sheds. The engineered siding is treated to prevent rot and is pre-primed and ready to paint (paint sold separately). A keyed locking handle is included for greater security. Purchase is non-refundable once installation has occurred. Shed must be installed on a flat, level surface. (Site preparation not included). Color: Multi.