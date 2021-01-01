From dell
Dell Inspiron Home & Business Laptop (Intel i5-1035G1 4-Core, 16GB RAM, 256GB m.2 SATA SSD + 1TB HDD, 15.6' Touch Full HD (1920x1080), Intel HD.
10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.00GHz Processor (upto 3.6 GHz, 6MB Cache, 4-Cores) ; Intel HD Integrated Graphics, . 16GB DDR4 SODIMM; Wifi, Bluetooth, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), 720p HD Webcam, . 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080) 60Hz Touchscreen IPS Display; 45W Power Supply, 3-Cell 42 WHr Battery; Black Color, . 256GB SATA SSD + 1TB HDD; 3 USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 HDMI, SD Reader, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Home-64, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from DealKing (Professionally upgraded by DealKing)