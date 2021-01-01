Dell Inspiron Home & Business Laptop Carbon Black (Intel i5-1135G7 4-Core, 32GB RAM, 4TB PCIe SSD, 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080), Intel Iris Xe, Wifi.

11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Processor (upto 4.2 GHz, 8MB Cache, 4-Cores) ; Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics, . 32GB DDR4 SODIMM; 802.11ac Wifi, Bluetooth, 720p HD Webcam, Keyboard, . 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080) 60Hz LED Backlit Display; 65W Power Supply, 3-Cell 41 WHr Battery; Carbon Black Color, . 4TB PCIe NVMe SSD; 2 USB 3.2 Gen1, 1 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, SD Reader, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Home-64, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from DealKing (Professionally upgraded by DealKing)