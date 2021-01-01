From dell
Dell Inspiron 7400 14.5' QHD+ (2560 x 1600) Notebook,11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7,8GB DDR4 RAM,2TB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Wifi-AX.
Dell Inspiron 7400 14.5' inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 16:10 Anti-Glare IPS 300-nits Display 100% sRGB Non-Touch Display 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor 2.40GHz Up to 4.20GHz 8GB DDR4 RAM 2TB Solid State Drive Intel Iris Xe Graphics Wifi 6-AX BlueTooth 5 2 x USB 3.2 1 x USB Type-C 3.2 (ThunderBolt 4) 1 x HDMI 1 x Micro Media Card Reader 1 x Headphone Jack Backlit Keyboard HD Webcam Windows 10 Home 64 Bit