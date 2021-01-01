Dell Inspiron 7000 13.3' FHD Touchscreen 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop, Intel Core i7-6500U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, HDMI, Backlit Keyboard, Webcam, Online.

13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Truelife LED-Backlit Touch Display with Wide Viewing Angle (IPS), Aspect Ratio 16:9; HD Webcam, HDMI, Bluetooth 6th Generation Intel Core i7-6500U Dual-Core Processor 2.5GHz (max boost speed up to 3.10 GHz) 4MB L3 Cache, Intel HD Graphics 520. And with the 8GB memory on board, you'll be able to use more apps, large programs, and files without being slowed down. Enjoy the crisp detail of 13.3' FHD Touchscreen Anti-Glare display to see everything better, especially outside or in bright light. Leverage the best of Windows 10, with a new update packed with exciting features. The powerfully reimagined Photos app makes it easier-and more fun-to tell your story in video: add a soundtrack,