From dell
Dell Inspiron 5406 2-in-1 Laptop, 14' FHD (1920 x 1080) Touchscreen, Intel Core 11th Gen i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 (Certified Renewed)
Advertisement
This Certified Renewed product is tested to work like new. The product ships with all relevant accessories, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar Intel Core 11th Generation i5-1135G7 Processor (Quad Core, Up to 4.20GHz, 8MB Cache) 14 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Wide View Angle LED-Backlit Touch Display; Intel Iris Xe Graphics 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD Factory Renewed; 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty; Windows 10 Home 64 bits