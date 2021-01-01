From dell
Dell Inspiron 24 5000 5400 All-in-One Desktop 23.8" FHD Display 11th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5-1135G7 16GB RAM 512GB SSD GeForce MX330 2GB WiFi6.
Factory box seal may be OPENNED for RAM/SSD upgrades. Apollo Premium Electronics provides a 1-year warranty on upgraded parts. The manufacturer provides a 1-year warranty on original hardware components 11th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5-1135G7 (Max Boost Clock Up to 4.2GHz, 8MB Smart Cache, 8 Threads) 23.8" FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare Narrow Border Display, Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB, Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics 1 x HDMI in, 1 x HDMI out, 1 x USB-C 3.1, 3 x USB-A 3.1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x RJ-45 Ethernet, 1 x Microphone/Headset Jack, 1 x SD Card Reader Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit), WIFI6 (802.11ax 2x2), Bluetooth 5.1, Webcam, Wired Keyboard and Wired Mouse