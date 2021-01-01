From dell
Dell Inspiron 17 3793 Home and Business Laptop (Intel i7-1065G7 4-Core, 64GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD + 2TB HDD, MX230, 17.3' Full HD (1920x1080), WiFi.
?Upgraded? Seal is opened for Hardware/Software upgrade only to enhance performance. 17.3' Full HD (1920x1080) 60Hz Display; 802.11ac Wifi, Bluetooth 4.1, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), 720p HD Webcam? Powerful Performance with Intel Core i7-1065G7 Quad Core? 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Processor (upto 3.9 GHz, 8MB Cache, 4-Cores) ; NVIDIA MX230 2GB GDDR5 Graphics? High Speed and Multitasking? 64GB DDR4 SODIMM; 65W Power Supply, 3-Cell 42 WHr Battery; Silver Color? Enormous Storage? 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD + 2TB HDD; 2 USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1, SD Reader, Optical Drive, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Home-64, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from GreatPriceTech (Professionally upgraded by GreatPriceTech)