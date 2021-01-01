From dell
Dell Inspiron 17 3000 Premium 2019 Newest Laptop, 8th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5-8265U up to 3.9GHz, 17.3' FHD IPS Display, 8GB DDR4, 128GB SSD, 2TB.
8GB DDR4 SDRAM Memory, 128GB Solid State Drive, 2TB Hard Disk Drive, DVD Optical Drive 8th Generation Intel Quad-Core i5-8265U Processor, (1.60GHz, up to 3.9GHz, 6 MB Cache, 8 Treads); With Intel UHD Graphics 620 Integrated 17.3 inch Full HD ( 1920 x 1080 ) IPS Anti-Glare Widescreen LED Display; With integrated HD Webcam 2 x USB 3.1 Type A Ports, 1 x USB 2.0 Type A Ports, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/microphone Combo Jack, 1 x 3 in 1 Media Card Reader Windows 10 Home 64 bit, Built-in HD Webcam, 802.11ac, Bluetooth, Wave MaxxAudio Pro, Dimensions L x W x H: 11' x 16' x 0.9', Weight: 6.68lbs