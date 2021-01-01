From dell
Dell Inspiron 15 3505 Flagship 15.6? FHD Narrow Border WVA Laptop, AMD Quad-Core Ryzen 5 3450U Processor, AMD Radeon Vega 8, 8GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe.
Advertisement
[Display]: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED Backlight Narrow Border WVA Display [Processor and Graphics]: AMD Ryzen 5 3450U Mobile Processor with Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics [Memory and Storage]: 8GB DDR4 RAM 512 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive. [Ports]: USB-A 3.1 (x2), USB2.0 (x1), HDMI 1.4, SD Media Card Reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC). [Operating System]: Windows 10 Home 64-bit English. Bundled with TWE Wireless Mouse