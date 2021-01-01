'Inspire Me with Plant' Framed Graphic Art Print

Features:Arrives ready to hangHand cut deckled edgesIncludes a certificate of authenticityMade in the USATop quality giclée print on high-resolution archive paperHigh quality durable non-warping frameProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Green/Gray/RedNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Style: Farmhouse / CountryOrientation: VerticalSize: Fire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & BotanicalAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: PlantsTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: GrayOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingLife Stage: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Inspire Me with PlantEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalFrame Type: Picture FrameSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 12" W): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 16" W): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 20" W): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 24" W): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 12" W): 12Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 16" W): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 20" W): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 24" W): 24Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" H x 12" W, 24" H x 16" W, 30" H x 20" W, 36" H x 24" W): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: 1Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 12" W): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 16" W): 6Overall Product Weight (Size: 30" H x 20" W): 7Overall Product Weight (Size: 36" H x 24" W): 8Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 18" H x 12" W