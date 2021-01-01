Inspire Channel Tufted Performance Velvet Armchair EEI-3914-CHA

Glam Deco Accent Chair|Polished Gold Stainless Steel Base|Performance Velvet Polyester Upholstery|Stain-Resistant Polyester Fabric|Vertical Channel Tufting|No Assembly Required|Chair Weight Capacity: 441 lbs.|.Style the canvas of your living room with the crisply elegant Inspire Channel Tufted Performance Velvet Upholstered Accent Armchair. The crisp lines of the vertical channel tufting seamlessly flow into the geometric polished gold stainless steel frame for a living room chair that stands out in your lounge decor. Dense foam padding and an spring coil support system present comfort unrivaled for an accent armchair your friends and family will be drawn to relax in at every gathering. Soft and durable stain-resistant performance velvet polyester upholstery provides tactile luxury for the solidly constructed glam deco Inspire Accent Chair while non-marking foot caps provide protection for your floors. No Assembly Required. Chair Weight Capacity: 441 lbs. Set Includes: One - Inspire Channel Tufted Armchair.