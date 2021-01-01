Inspirational Quote Mouse Pad, Stay Positive Work Hard and Make It Happen Motivational Mouse Pad for Women, Square Waterproof Mouse Pad Non-Slip.

Mouse Pad SizePerfect size: 9.5'x7.9'x0.12' Inch(240mm x 200mm x 3mm),3mm thickened design to adapt to all surfaces. High-Quality Lycra Cloth SurfaceUltra smooth surface. Mouse can be quickly moved and accurately positioned on the slick surface. Excellent for all mouse types. Non-slip Natural Rubber BaseNon-slip, environmental protection, soft comfortable and no deformation rubber base will firmly grips the desktop to eliminate unwanted movement. Easy to CleanThe surface is made with washable design, clean it under running water or just a wipe. It has great locking-color effect and no compromise to the performance or appearance after multiple cleaning. Personalized DesignWell made. Pretty patterns and bright colors make it vibrant look, very cute. Good quality and beautiful design, great gift idea.