inReach Mini Marine Bundle Lightweight and Compact Handheld Satellite Communicator with Screw Down Mount

Small, rugged, lightweight satellite communicator enables two-way text messaging via global Iridium satellite network (satellite subscription required) Trigger an interactive SOS to the 24/7 search and rescue monitoring center (satellite subscription required) Includes screw down mount and 12-volt power cable for easy installation Access downloadable maps, U.S. NOAA charts, color Aerial imagery and more by using the free earth mate app and compatible devices Optional in reach weather forecast service provides detailed updates directly to your in reach mini or paired device; basic and premium weather packages are available NOTICE: Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of satellite communications devices. It is the responsibility of the user to know and follow all applicable laws in the jurisdictions where the device is intended to be used.