Innsbrook 3 Piece Seating Group Set with Cushions

Transform your backyard into a haven of relaxation with this Outdoor 3 Piece Conversation Set with Cushions. With its deep comfort feel and superior quality, it is a wonderful addition to your home. This 3 Piece Deep Seating Group with Cushions is woven with wicker with a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame for a sturdy yet stylish look. The frame has a brown finish, which enhances the look and feel of any seating area. It features two slider chairs, four cushions, and a side table. It includes olivine-colored cushions that are built to last with a high grade of 100% polyester wrapped around polyurethane foam, ensuring deep comfort while retaining its original full shape. You can use the pieces in this seating group in several ways to create custom seating for any gathering. This seating group offers versatile seating options that are designed to fit all your entertaining needs and provides exceptional comfort. It is weather-resistant and is built to withstand the harshest weather conditions. It is a wonderful blend of form and function. Rinse this seating group with a steady spray of water from a garden hose and allow it to dry. Cushion Color: Avocado Green