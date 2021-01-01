Innovative room darkening wrap around rods and finials help your room darkening and blackout curtains get closer to the wall for a true room darkening experience.?he finial brackets are expertly engineered to provide a wrap-around effect, while still having the style of a finial tipped rod.?imply wrap the curtain panel edge into the bracket area against the wall, leaving the beautiful finial still in view. Innovative decorative room darkening wrap around rods are essential for day sleepers, the energy conscious and for additional privacy.?urable all metal rods and brackets come with classically designed PVC finials.?iameter of the rod is three quarters of an inch and fits most curtains with one inch rod pocket or more. Rods will adjust telescopically to fit windows within the stated size; available sizes 28-48, 48-86 or 66-120.?arger sizes come with center support bracket. Tools required for installation: screwdriver and drill. Achim Innovative Bailey 66-in to 120-in Gold Steel Single Curtain Rod | INRBLY6606