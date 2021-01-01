INNO STAGE Wicker Picnic Basket for 2, Picnic Set for 2,Willow Hamper Service Gift Set for Camping and Outdoor Party Best Gift

Size - 15.5' X 11.5' X 7.5' picnic gift basket & 57' x 57' soft fleece blanket with waterproof layer. Including - All necessary essentials for picnic: 2 X stainless steel cutlery(fork spoon and knife) 2 X 7' dinner plates 2 X wine glasses 2 X napkins 1 X all-in-one bottle opener 2 X salt & pepper shakers. No need any disposable. Material - Our hamper is made from durable wicker by handwork with retro color; Nice PU handle and stripe pattern lining; Stainless steel cutlery with anti-scald handle; Soft PE foam under lining to protect the items in basket well. Approved by food standard be safe for your picnic. Extra - Picnic blanket with soft fleece surface and waterproof backing. Gifts - Our basket set is the top choice for a romantic picnic outside party road trip sailing self-driving tour/ travel and campfire; also it is the smart gift for anniversary holiday festival Christmas Thanksgiving Day Mother Day Father Day Saint Valentine's Day and birthday.