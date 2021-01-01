Victoria and Albert INN-N-OF Ionian 67" Free Standing Natural Stone Soaking Tub with Center Drain and Overflow Gloss White Tub Soaking Freestanding

Victoria and Albert INN-N-OF Ionian 67" Free Standing Natural Stone Soaking Tub with Center Drain and Overflow The perfect design centerpiece for smaller spaces, the ionian bath has a compact footprint that consumes little floor space, while its generous interior dimensions and gentle angles allow for a fabulous soaking tub experience. A subtle oval silhouette and clean lines give this freestanding tub an understated modern edge that compliments any bathroom décor, while a distinctive variable width rim adds visual interest and unexpected elegance. Features a void space underneath for drain plumbing.Victoria and Albert INN-N-OF Features:Covered under Victoria and Albert's 25 year warrantyConstructed of natural stoneSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a free standing configurationDrain assembly sold separatelyEquipped with overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageVictoria and Albert INN-N-OF Specifications:Overall Height: 24-1/8" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 67" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 31-1/4" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 48-3/8" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 25-5/8" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 18-5/8" (top to bottom of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 74 gallonsWater Depth: 16-1/8" Freestanding Gloss White