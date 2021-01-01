From thomas & betts
Inline Coupler Ethernet Extender Cat7 Cat6 Cat5e Ethernet Coupler Female to FemaleCoupler Black 20 Pack
Coupler USAGE: Is ideal for extending ethernet connection by connecting 2 short network cables together. COMPATIBILITY: This 8P8C female to female Ethernet coupler jack is compatible with Cat7, Cat6, Cat5e, Cat5 network. The connector can speed up to 10 Gbps for connecting Cat7/Cat6 ethernet cable. With nickel plated contacts and easy snap-in retaining clip, the coupler ensure a secure and corrosion free connection. inline jack coupler meets Category 6 performance in compliance with the TIA/EIA 568-C.2 standard. It is RoHS compliant.