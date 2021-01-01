From ashley furniture
INK+IVY Tasseled Embroidered Cotton Oblong Pillow, Ivory
The INK+IVY Bea Tasseled Embroidered Cotton Oblong Pillow brings a charming look to your home decor. Made with cotton canvas, this oblong decorative pillow features an embroidered geometric design in the center and chenille fringes that add dimension to the rich ivory base. Elegant tassels at the corners add a beautiful accent, while a hidden zipper closure secures the ultra-soft filling and creates a clean edge. Place this pillow on top of your bed or sofa to give your decor a chic mid-century touch.