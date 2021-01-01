From ink + ivy
INK+IVY Bradley Accent Chair Armchair, One Size , Brown
Add a sophisticated touch to your home with the ink+ivy bradley accent chair. Upholstered in a multi-tonal brown fabric, this accent chair showcases a low back with a soft and firm seat for comfort and style. The wooden track arms and solid wood legs feature a rich brown finish to complement the upholstery.Included: 1 Chair(s)Features: Upholstered, Quick ShipArm Style: Track ArmJoinery: Screwed, NailedTools Required: Allen Wrench (included), Screws (included)Chair Measurements: 29 Depth/Inches, 31.75 Height/Inches, 27.5 Width/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 300 LbsSeat Back Height: 14 InSeat Depth: 21 InSeat Height: 18 InWeight (lb.): 33 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredFabric Description: WovenFilling Content: 100% Poly-FoamFinish: WalnutFrame Content: 100% RubberwoodUpholstery Content: 84% Polyester, 16% AcrylicCare: Spot CleanDecor Styles: ModernCountry of Origin: Imported