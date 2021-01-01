From bcc nerd couture shirts & geeky gifts
BCC Nerd Couture Shirts & Geeky Gifts Inked, Curvy, Dirty and Nerdy Girl Tattoo Book Reading Geek Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Inked, Curvy, Dirty and Nerdy Girl Tattoo Book Reading Geek Design shows a vintage retro sunset graphic with a tattoed girl with glasses having only books in her mind saying I'm Inked, Curvy, Dirty and Nerdy. Perfect gift for Nerd, Geek, Gamer, Book Reader, Autor, Writer, Blogger, introvert, Tattooist, tattoo artist who loves reading books, drawing, painting, getting inked, tattoos, gaming, comics, science fiction, playing video games and nerd humor. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only