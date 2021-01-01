Buy Pink Ink Designs® Tiger Lily A5 Clear Stamp Set at Michaels. com. From the Mythical Series, these intricate hand drawn stamps are truly unique, with a main image and extra elements to create beautiful decorative scenes. From the Mythical Series, these intricate hand drawn stamps are truly unique, with a main image and extra elements to create beautiful decorative scenes. This beautiful design is perfect to use for paper craft and fabric projects. Ready to mount on an acrylic block the stamps can be used with ink pads, paint, or used with pigment and embossing powder. They are suitable for paper fabric, or any other surface depending on the ink choice. Details: Tiger Lily theme 6" x 8.25" (A5) sheet size 11 clear stamps For use with acrylic blocks (sold separately) | Pink Ink Designs® Tiger Lily A5 Clear Stamp Set | Michaels®