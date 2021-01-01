Initial Personalized Baby Nursery Area Rug - 60x96

Personalize with any initial and name in choice of color Appropriate for indoor use onlyDesign is edge to edge printed on the frontConstructed from Chenille fabric on the front, felt in the middle and grey cotton canvas on the back100% polyester front, 70% rubber/30% cotton backFeatures a knitted face with whipped stitch edges and a woven bottomAnti-skid backingSpot clean onlyMeasures approximately 5' W x 8' LPlease note: rug will arrive rolled. In order to flatten, apply weight evenly and firmly and/or roll in the opposite directionImported The Initial Personalized Baby Nursery Area Rug is the perfect accent to any nursery or baby's room décor.