WaterWarden Inground Pool Safety Cover, Fits 12’ x 27’, Green Mesh

Safeguard your in-ground pool and protect it from the harsh winter in one easy step with the WaterWarden? Mesh Safety Pool Cover. Every WaterWarden? safety pool cover is manufactured in adherance to strict quality standards. They are designed and engineered the "old-fashioned" way, with no shortcuts, cutting corners or materials substitutions. Every WaterWarden cover features top-of-the-line, complete 2-ply strap webbing throughout the cover, for unparalleled strength. The fine, lightweight mesh material allows rain to seep through into the pool but screens out leaves, twigs and other debris. This ensures that the spring opening of your pool is easier and more convenient. Available in a variety of sizes and step configurations to best meet your needs.