Ingrid 1 - Light Single Cone Pendant
Minimalist Scandi-inspired vibes make this pendant light a must-have addition to your space. The pendant hangs from an adjustable downrod and a circular canopy with a matching natural wood finish. The conical white-finished metal shade is accented by a triangular wooden finial. Inside the shade is a 60W bulb (not included) that casts light downward onto your kitchen island or breakfast nook. This pendant light can be installed with a dimmer switch so you'll always have the right amount of light. Finish: White