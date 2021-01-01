Ingiberg 77.5" Long Reclining Single Chaise with Cushions

This rattan lounge chair is made of high-quality rattan and sturdy steel to ensure durability and durability around the clock. And its weight is about 360 pounds. This lounge chair will help you enjoy the baptism of the sun in the ground space. The removable sponge pad is not only convenient for cleaning, but also provides you with a comfortable sitting experience. Therefore, the recliner can be adjusted to different positions and you can choose the most comfortable angle. The recliner has a modern and simple style, suitable for indoor and ceiling use. It is ideal for poolside, terrace, porch, and seaside. Cushion Color: Red