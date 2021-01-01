Cricut Infusible Ink Pens (0.4), Neons (5 ct)

Apply heat and watch as your designs bloom into vibrant, permanent, pro-quality transfers on the infusible ink blank of your choice. Use these five neon, fine point pens to draw intricate designs using your Cricut A® smart cutting machine on plain laser copy paper, or freehand your designs for a personal touch. What is the Infusible Ink process? Unlike iron-on transfers or heat-transfer vinyl that adheres to your project's surface, Infusible Ink designs become one with your base material, resulting in rich, full-color transfers that last a lifetime. Get a smooth, durable, premium finish that's always flake-proof, peel-proof, and wash-proof. Personalize and customize any compatible Infusible Ink blank with your name, your favorite logo, or an inspirational phrase that speaks to you. You've never done DIY like this before. How it works: 1. Draw design using Infusible Ink Pens on laser copy paper. 2. Choose a compatible Infusible Ink blank (sold separately). 3. Transfer design with Circuit Easy Press 2 or heat press that reaches 400A°F (205A°C).