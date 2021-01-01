Strobel -inFunny Cide-in Softside Waterbed with Water Tube System 4-in Fill, with Cover Naked Option, Top Only, Full in Blue | 3100W4TNCF

Strobel’s shallow fill softsides feature water tube systems. These tubes can be taken to the sink to be filled or drained and give more flexibility for moving the bed.??Inner support rails are fabric covered and made from Soy based foam and engineered to give a comfortable sitting and sleeping edge. Shallow fill is achieved by addition of a foam pad inside the rails. This pad can be placed either on top of or below the tubes to achieve the desired feel.???Luxurious Pure Organic Cotton non quilted stretch mattress cover allows no toxic flame retardant chemicals required. Other mattresses are required to pass extreme flame proofing test and this requires acutely toxic and cancer causing flame retardant chemicals in the surface of the mattress. There are no labeling requirements for these chemicals so most deny using chemicals and there is a lot of misinformation in the market.??Reversible Pillowtops on some models also feature a matching Organic Cotton cover that is zippered and removable. These pillowtops are available in various thicknesses of soy based foam, natural latex, or premium Polyfilax memory foam.??Strobel softside waterbeds use regular sheets and bedding.??Strobel Softsides are part of our Winners Collection and each is named after horses that are Winners of the Kentucky Derby. When you choose a Strobel Softside Waterbed you too will be a Winner!??Many people rave about the health benefits and how well they sleep on Strobel Waterbeds. Our bodies are over 90% water. Strobel waterbeds achieve nearly 0-Gravity. This results in less pressure on your body and better sleep.??Top Only systems as noted include Organic Cotton mattress cover, Reversible Pillowtop if noted, waterbed tube system, safety liner, fabric covered softside rail system, fill and drain kit with waterbed conditioner. Complete systems also include upholstered heavy duty waterbed foundation base, and 9-Leg Heavy Duty metal bed frame designed for waterbeds.??Made in USA – by Strobel Strobel -inFunny Cide-in Softside Waterbed with Water Tube System 4-in Fill, with Cover Naked Option, Top Only, Full in Blue | 3100W4TNCF