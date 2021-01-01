Infrared Remote Control Extender Kit Infrared Repeater System IR Repeater Kit Control Multiple Devices Hidden IR 2 in 8 Out Support 20kHz-60kHz

?Infrared Repeater Kit controls your IR remote controlled devices that are hidden behind doors or in other rooms. Kit controls up to 8 devices. It is equipped with two receiving points, receive infrared signals at two angle. IR Repeater controls up to 8 home theater devices kept behind closet doors or in a closed cabinet with IR Infrared Remote Control Extender Repeater System. This product allows you to control A/V equipment with your existing IR remote controller, such as: amplifier, cable box, stereo receiver, Satellite TV receiver, CD player, DVD player, Blu-ray player, Etc. The infrared repeater supports the remote control of 20K-60KHz, it is compatible with almost all the electronics appliances in the market with its wide frequency range. IR remote control repeater ( transceiver) is a product which amplifies the IR signal of your appliances. High sensitivity, Real time transmission without any delay with its high sensitivity sensor. Remote indication lights on IR receiver,