Inflatable Spongebob Child

The inflatable Spongebob Squarepants costume is perfect for an adventure in Bikini Bottom with your friends Squidward and Patrick. This hilarious inflatable costume is sure to be a hit with everyone – Just put it on, zip it up and turn on the fan to inflate. The Spongebob Inflatable Child Costume features a jumpsuit, battery operated fan and detachable battery pack. Battery pack requires 4 AA Batteries (not included). One size fits most children.