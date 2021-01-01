From rubie's
Inflatable Spongebob Child
The inflatable Spongebob Squarepants costume is perfect for an adventure in Bikini Bottom with your friends Squidward and Patrick. This hilarious inflatable costume is sure to be a hit with everyone – Just put it on, zip it up and turn on the fan to inflate. The Spongebob Inflatable Child Costume features a jumpsuit, battery operated fan and detachable battery pack. Battery pack requires 4 AA Batteries (not included). One size fits most children.