Inflatable Kiddie Pool, 45" Blue Kids Swimming Pool Summer Water Fun Bathtub With Inflatable Soft Floor

Enjoy Your Summer FunThe ring inflatable pool for kids is the best choice for kids to enjoy indoors and outdoors, defeating the hot summer days. It can also be used as a bathtub for kids and a ball pit. The kids can enjoy a pleasant swim. Lightweight and portable, you can play anytime, anywhere. This blow-up pool is a must-have for summer backyard fun.At this summer, the inflatable swimming pool brings your kids a different summer fun experience.Let our kids have summer fun with this pool toys!Blue DesignThe uniquely fresh blue design caters to the current minimalist design, making this inflatable kid pool full of summer fresh air and cool for your hot summer days.Applicable occasions: Summer pool parties, fun photo prop, indoor and outdoor, grass, garden. Of course, this pool can be used as a ball pit. Color: Green