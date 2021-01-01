The Infinity-10L Cooler/Warmer Mini Fridge boasts efficiency and durability in a stylish compact unit. The all-purpose, thermoelectric Infinity features upgraded foam for better insulation and goes from cooling to warming with one switch. The Infinity is perfect for storing food, snacks, drinks, breast milk, insulin, skincare, personal care and beauty products, and medications.??Its compact design features a 10-liter capacity, tempered glass front, and the molded foldaway top handle makes transport a breeze. Fits up to twelve 12-oz. soda/beer/drink cans! Use it everywhere—the Infinity’s stylish construction matches any dé£¯r, making it the perfect addition to your home, countertop, business/office, dorm, hotel room, car/motor vehicle, or on your next road trip or tailgate!??Exclusive EcoMax Technology features Cooluli’s unique cooling system that helps prevent frost; it’s also powerful, quiet, and cost-effective—when maximum efficiency is reached, the Infinity goes into ECOmode—saving you money! 100% environmentally friendly, it uses no refrigerants or Freon. It’s dual voltage and works anywhere in the world. This unit features a 1 Year Limited Warranty and Cooluli’s unparalleled customer service. Cooluli Infinity 0.35-cu ft Freestanding Mini Fridge (Pink) | I10L2P