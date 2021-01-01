Infinity Drum Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Brass - (6724-AGB)

The Infinity Drum Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting uses contrasting materials and tones to make a bold statement. Its steel drum-shaped frame is lined in sleek bands with circles and a graceful cathedral top for a mid-century modern look. The drum-shaped linen shade diffuses soft, welcoming glow all round. Complete with a round ceiling canopy and chain suspender, this pendant light is a sophisticated way to illuminate living rooms, foyers, and dining spaces. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Drum. Color: Gold. Finish: Aged Brass