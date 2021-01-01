As part of the exclusive “Hybrid” series, the Infinity collections is a unique blend of Power loomed and Hand made giving you the best of both worlds. Power loomed using 100% New Zealand wool, each piece is sent to our handmade facility where it hand paddle washed to bring out the softness and rich patina using the same technique that has been used on heirloom rugs for Centuries. Adding to the handmade look after washing, stretching and drying, each piece is then meticulously hand sheared. Lowe's Infinity 5 x 8 Green Indoor Distressed/Overdyed Mid-Century Modern Handcrafted Area Rug | 00800810830040508