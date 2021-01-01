Makeup Revolution Infinite Universal Setting Powder - 0.5oz

Set your makeup in place or bake your makeup with the Conceal and Define Infinite Universal Loose Powder with Niacinamide. With an extra finely milled formula, this silky loose powder will melt into the skin and set your makeup in place without a trace, whilst also mattifying any shine. Suitable for all skin types and tones, this product also has the infusion of blemish-busting niacinamide which will help to reduce the appearance of pores for a blurred complexion which is set for the day. Encased in a rose cold compact, with a fuss-free dispenser.